Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

  India   Politics  15 Jun 2021  India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi
India, Politics

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 15, 2021, 6:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2021, 6:59 am IST

'Sadly, land degradation affects over two-thirds of the world today,' Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening told the United Nations that India is “on track to achieve its national commitment of land degradation neutrality and ... working towards restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030”. This, he said, would “contribute to India's commitment to achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent”. The PM was delivering his keynote address in virtual format at the UN “High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought”.

“Land is the fundamental building block for supporting all lives and livelihoods. All of us understand the web of life functions as an inter-connected system. Sadly, land degradation affects over two-thirds of the world today,” Mr Modi said, adding: “If left unchecked, it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. Therefore, we have to reduce the tremendous pressure on land and its resources. Clearly, a lot of work lies ahead of us. But we can do it. We can do it together.”

 

Said Mr Modi: “It is mankind's collective responsibility to reverse the damage to land caused by human activity. It is our sacred duty to leave a healthy planet for our future generations.”

The Prime Minister added: “Land degradation poses a special challenge to the developing world. In the spirit of South-South cooperation, India is assisting fellow developing countries to develop land restoration strategies. A centre of excellence is being set up in India to promote a scientific approach towards land degradation issues.”

He further said: “In India, we have always given importance to land and considered the sacred Earth as our mother. India has taken the lead to highlight land degradation issues at international forums. The Delhi Declaration of 2019 called for better access and stewardship over land, and emphasised gender-sensitive transformative projects. In India, over the last 10 years, around three million hectares of forest cover has been added. This has enhanced the combined forest cover to almost one-fourth of the country’s total area.”

 

“In many parts of India, we have taken up some novel approaches. To give just one example, the Banni region in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat suffers from highly degraded land and receives very little rainfall. In that region, land restoration is done by developing grasslands, which helps in achieving land degradation neutrality. It also supports pastoral activities and livelihood by promoting animal husbandry. In the same spirit, we need to devise effective strategies for land restoration while promoting indigenous techniques,” Mr Modi pointed out.

Tags: modi, land degradation neutrality, carbon sink, india, forest cover, desertification, land degradation, drought, un, land, economies, food security, health, safety, delhi declaration of 2019, rann of kutch
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Roy is expected to be appointed national vice-president of the TMC due to his nationwide contacts and the TMC’s ambition to expand in other states and become a formidable player in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. — DC Image

Mukul Roy likely to get key post in Trinamul, Rajya Sabha seat too

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at Nair hospital in Mumbai, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Covid recovered people need only one dose of vaccine: AIG Study

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

The monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal reopened in September with restrictions on the number of visitors before shutting again in mid-April. (Photo: Reuters)

Taj Mahal to reopen as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham