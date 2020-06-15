Monday, Jun 15, 2020 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

  India will resolve Nepal standoff through dialogue: Rajnath Singh
India, Politics

India will resolve Nepal standoff through dialogue: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2020, 1:06 pm IST

Rajnath said his government believed in sorting out the misunderstanding in relations with Nepal through dialogue

Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)
 Rajnath Singh (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Asserting that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that his government believed in sorting out the "misunderstanding" in relations with Nepal through dialogue.

In a virtual rally for Uttarakhand, Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying they were bound together by "roti and beti", and no power in the world can break it.

"Our relations are not only historical and cultural, but also spiritual, and India can never forget it," he said. "How can relations between India and Nepal break!"

Nepal's Parliament had on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

If the road built by India has caused any misunderstanding among the people of Nepal, then it will be sorted out through dialogue, the senior BJP leader said, asserting Indians could never have any bitterness about Nepal.

In his address, Singh said the Modi government had delivered on a host of promises like abrogation of Article 370 and prohibiting instant triple talaq.

Gap between politicians' promises and their work had caused a "crisis of credibility", but the Modi government has triumphed over it by delivering on the party's manifesto, he said.

Tags: rajnath singh, nepal map, india-nepal ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

