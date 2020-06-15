Arvind Kejriwal rules out another lockdown in Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over the COVID-19 crisis, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to spurt.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

