Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Video captured 6 man thrashes woman in Punjab; accused sent to police remand

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 6:13 pm IST

Six people accused of thrashing a woman over a money dispute were sent to two days police remand by a local court on Saturday.

The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. (Photo: ANI)
 The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Six people accused of thrashing a woman over a money dispute were sent to two days police remand by a local court on Saturday.

The state police presented the six accused, including the brother of a local Congress leader, in the court following their arrest.

Earlier, Muktsar Municipal Corporation councillor Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of her house on Buda Gujjar road in the city and had beaten her up with belts and sticks.

The incident came into fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. When another woman comes to her rescue, they started thrashing her too.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was later admitted to a hospital in the district.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police Manjeet Dhesi said.

The police had said that strictest possible action against the accused would be taken and their association with the ruling party will in no way affect the investigation.

Dhesi further said, "The police will treat them as an accused regardless of their political affiliation."

Tags: congress, mla, woman, beaten, punjab
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

On 'widely rumoured argument' that few other states may demand SCS if it is granted to Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Reddy bats for special status to Andhra at NITI Aayog meet

'Is this the new India, where daughters are raped and murdered? Girls are not safe under this government. What is the government doing? Is this what a civil society looks like? It is unfortunate that these incidents are happening even today,' said Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Akhilesh submits memorandum to Governor over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

The IMD statement informed that the cyclone moved westwards with a speed of about 6 km per hour overnight before positioning itself around 275 kilometres west-southwest of Porbandar and 330 kilometres west-southwest of Veraval on Saturday morning. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Vayu to weaken, set to reach Guj coast as depression

Thakur had appeared before the court last week for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Pragya Thakur gets exemption from appearance in Malegaon case on Saturday

MOST POPULAR

1

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

2

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

3

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

5

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham