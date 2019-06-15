Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

Telangana cabinet expansion likely after June 19

Including the Chief Minister, there is a total of 12 ministers in Telangana Cabinet which will meet on June 18.

There is a total of six berths that are lying vacant in Rao's council of ministers, which could be filled after Telangana Rashtra Samiti state executive meeting on June 19.
 

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to expand his dozen-member Cabinet after June 19.

There is a total of six berths that are lying vacant in Rao's council of ministers, which could be filled after Telangana Rashtra Samiti state executive meeting on June 19.

KCR is widely expected to induct more members in his Cabinet so that a full-time finance minister could present the budget in the state Assembly on July 5.

Rao's son K T Ramarao and nephew T Harish Rao are expected to be inducted in the Cabinet and may secure key ministerial positions.



After winning the Assembly elections in 2018, Chief Minister Rao took an oath just with his loyalist Mahamood Ali, keeping the size of the state cabinet at a paltry two.

He inducted 10 more ministers in February after drawing a fair share of criticism over the cabinet size.

On Friday, Rao met the Governor of Maharashtra CH Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

