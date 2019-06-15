Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Priyanka Gandhi gears up for Mission UP; will meet workers bi-weekly

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 8:32 am IST

She will visit the state in order to connect with workers and a blueprint of the visit is being worked upon.

It is expected that Vadra will try to get a sense of Congress' organisational conditions on the ground and figure out where the party lacks in the state. (Photo: INC)
 It is expected that Vadra will try to get a sense of Congress' organisational conditions on the ground and figure out where the party lacks in the state. (Photo: INC)

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen the Congress in view of the 2022 UP Assembly elections, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to meet ground-level workers from eastern Uttar Pradesh two days a week in New Delhi.

Vadra, who is in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be interacting with ordinary Congress party workers between 10 am to 1 pm every Tuesday and Thursday.

The party workers could meet Vadra without any formal appointment. She will also visit the state in order to connect with the grassroots-level workers and a blueprint of the visit is being worked upon.

It is expected that Vadra will try to get a sense of Congress' organisational conditions on the ground and figure out where the party lacks in the state.

According to a source in the party, two such meetings have already taken place.
On Thursday, Vadra accompanied her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to her maiden visit to Raebareli after winning in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, she came down heavily at the party workers for not working in favour of the party in the general elections. The Congress leader has also told the party workers to be ready for the fight ahead.

Vadra said that she will find out the name of workers who did not work in favour of the party in the Lok Sabha elections. "You all know about those who worked religiously and I will find out about those who did not work for the party in the elections," she had said.

Vadra had campaigned vigorously in favour of Congress candidates in UP, especially in Raebareli and Amethi but the party lost all the seats in UP with Raebareli being the only exception.

Even Congress President Rahul Gandhi could not save his seat Amethi which he had been representing since 2004.

After the Lok Sabha debacle, Vadra faces an uphill task to strengthen the party cadre in the state in view of the upcoming bypoll and the Assembly elections due in 2022.

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections by winning a paltry 52 seats.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Governor Ram Naik. (Photo: File)

'Jungle-raj' prevailing in UP: Akhilesh urges state govt to wake up

Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed. (Photo: Representational image)

Seven died while cleaning hotel sewer in Vadodara

Earlier, the BJP said that the expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the Shiv Sena and other NDA allies. (Photo: PTI)

Fadnavis-Uddhav discuss cabinet expansion; Deputy CM could be from Shiv Sena

'Earlier, Nizam sugar factory was the largest sugar factory of Asia. Today the reason for its bad state is the corrupt politics since the time of N. Chandrababu Naidu. It was a blunder made by Chandrababu by privatising this unit,' Aravind said. (Photo: ANI)

'Country's most corrupt politician is Telangana CM KCR,' says BJP MP Aravind

MOST POPULAR

1

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

2

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

3

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

4

This Pak-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

5

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham