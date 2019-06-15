Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi fires salvo at Congress for doubting EVMs

The minister said the Opposition party would continue with its arrogance and negativity until it realises the ground reality.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress for casting doubts on the electronic voting machines (EVM), minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the grand old party is showing arrogance instead of introspecting the defeat in the elections. Calling Opposition parties, who raised doubts over EVMs use, as the ‘EVM vilaap mandli’, the Union minister said that the group has become active again and while earlier they demanded tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM count, they are now looking for new excuses after there was no mismatch.

Mr Naqvi said the Congress is showing arrogance of a “feudal mindset,” instead of introspecting the defeat in the Lok Sabha election and honouring people’s mandate.

He claimed, “The grand old party has become a “brand new flop show” due to its “negative and frustrated politics”. If the Congress does not shun its “feudal politics”, the party will face extinction.” His remarks came days after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, apparently hinting at EVMs claimed that “many types of doubts” have emerged in the past few years over the country’s electoral processes. Mrs Gandhi said there is a saying that there is no smoke without fire in Raebareli on Wednesday. Opposition parties, including the Congress, had alleged that EVMS could be tampered with.