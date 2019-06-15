Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, Politics

'Jungle-raj' prevailing in UP: Akhilesh urges state govt to wake up

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 12:14 pm IST

Akhilesh Yadav, along with Ahmad Hasan, sought Governor's intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in state.

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Governor Ram Naik. (Photo: File)
 The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Governor Ram Naik. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Alleging that "jungle-raj" was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met Governor Ram Naik on Saturday over the poor law and order situation and asked him to "wake up" the Yogi Adityanath government as he used to do during the SP regime.

"The Governor used to intervene on law and order earlier (during SP regime). It was said that there were only Yadav officers...Now there is hardly any Yadav SP or DM. We have requested him (Governor) to wake up the government and give direction to control the prevailing 'jungle-raj'," the SP chief told reporters after meeting the Governor.

He, along with senior party leader Ahmad Hasan, gave a memorandum to the Governor and sought his intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Bar council chairperson is being murdered in her chamber. There is murder in jail...How these are happening? The state government is responsible," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh was allegedly shot dead on Agra court premises on Wednesday by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself.

Tags: sp, bjp, yogi adityanath, ram naik
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed. (Photo: Representational image)

Seven died while cleaning hotel sewer in Vadodara

Earlier, the BJP said that the expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the Shiv Sena and other NDA allies. (Photo: PTI)

Fadnavis-Uddhav discuss cabinet expansion; Deputy CM could be from Shiv Sena

'Earlier, Nizam sugar factory was the largest sugar factory of Asia. Today the reason for its bad state is the corrupt politics since the time of N. Chandrababu Naidu. It was a blunder made by Chandrababu by privatising this unit,' Aravind said. (Photo: ANI)

'Country's most corrupt politician is Telangana CM KCR,' says BJP MP Aravind

Twenty-five traffic and six transport department teams are working on the special drive which will continue to a couple of the next days. (Photo: Representational I File)

Over 500 booked for ferrying extra students in school vehicle in Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

2

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

3

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

4

This Pak-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

5

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham