Focusing on strengthening Congress in UP: Jyotiraditya Scindia

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 10:40 am IST

He also said that the Congress would go solo in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

 'Our focus is on strengthening Congress, its workers, giving an opportunity to good candidates and prepare for the Assembly elections,' Scindia said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that senior party leaders are focusing on strengthening the grand old party after the humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections in the state.

"Our focus is on strengthening Congress, its workers, giving an opportunity to good candidates and prepare for the Assembly elections," Scindia said here.

He also said that the Congress would go solo in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Scindia and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been conducting review meeting in the state after the party suffered a major setback in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Several senior Congress leaders including party President Rahul Gandhi and UP unit chief Raj Babbar could not win the elections.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was the sole Congress leader who could register a victory in the elections.

The party had also put a poor show across the country with its seat rally standing at a meagre 52.

