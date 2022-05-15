Sunday, May 15, 2022 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

  India   Politics  15 May 2022  Ahead of 2023 polls, Manik Saha replaces Biplab Deb as Tripura CM
India, Politics

Ahead of 2023 polls, Manik Saha replaces Biplab Deb as Tripura CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 15, 2022, 2:16 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2022, 7:09 am IST

The decision was taken as the BJP top brass had been receiving complaints of growing dissidence and the working style of the Biplab

BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and stakes claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. (PTI Photo)
 BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and stakes claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Biplab Kumar Deb, the first BJP chief minister of Tripura, on Saturday resigned from the post as the party’s central leadership decided to go in for a leadership change ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in the state. Within a few hours of Mr Deb’s resignation, the state legislature party elected the state unit chief Dr Manik Saha as Mr Deb’s successor.

The decision, according to the party sources, was taken as the BJP top brass had been receiving complaints of growing dissidence and the “working style” of the chief minister. Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and national general secretary Vinod Tawde were sent by the central leadership as observers to Agartala for the legislature party meeting.

 

Tripura became the fourth BJP-ruled state after Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat, where the top leadership decided to go in for a change of guard keeping in mind the party’s poll prospects. Assembly polls are scheduled for next year in the north-eastern state. The new CM is likely to take oath on Sunday.

In Tripura, where the incumbent BJP dislodged the CPI(M) government, which ruled the state for more than two decades, in 2018, is facing a challenge from Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress, the Congress and the TIPRA, an outfit of indigenous community, led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbrama who is a member of the state’s erstwhile royal family.

 

The opposition in the state has been slamming the ruling BJP over the “deteriorating law and order situation.” A section within the ruling BJP, sources said, had also been demanding a leadership change and had on numerous occasions reached out to the central leadership complaining about the “style of functioning” of the outgoing CM.

Amid growing dissidence and complaints against him from a section of the party leaders, Mr Deb met the BJP top brass, including the national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday. Two days later, he submitted his resignation to Governor S.N. Arya.

"Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," the outgoing CM tweeted.

 

The new CM, a dentist by profession, had won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura earlier this year. Dr Saha, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2016, was made the party’s state president in 2020. He is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association. Dr Saha taught at Tripura Medical College located at Hapania before he joined mainstream politics. 

Tags: biplab kumar deb, dr manik saha
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

Latest From India

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

: Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference during the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Congress slams wheat export ban, says move 'anti-farmer'

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham