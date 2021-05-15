Saturday, May 15, 2021 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

  India   Politics  15 May 2021  Grenade blast in Assam kills two
India, All India

Grenade blast in Assam kills two

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 15, 2021, 8:12 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2021, 10:28 am IST

The incident comes days after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to Ulfa-I commander-in-chief to shun the path of violence

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the grenade blast and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest. — ANI file photo
 Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the grenade blast and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest. — ANI file photo

Guwahati: In what is suspected to be an extortion related incident, two motorcycle-borne suspected Ulfa-I rebels on Friday lobbed a grenade in front of a hardware shop in which at least two people were killed while two others were injured at Tingrai Bazaar in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The incident comes days after newly appointed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to Ulfa-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to shun the path of violence and join the peace talks for the development and prosperity of the state.

 

Police said that miscreants lobbed a grenade in front of a hardware shop owned by a person named Puranmal Agarwala.

According to reports, among those injured in the grenade attack was one Surajit Talukdar who succumbed to his injuries at the Assam Medical College and Hospital Dibrugarh. The other deceased person has been identified as Sanjiv Singh (25).

Two more persons have sustained injuries and are stated to be in critical condition.

Police reached the spot immediately after the incident and an investigation has begun. The Army and Police have cordoned off the area.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the grenade blast and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest.

 

Security sources said that preliminary reports suggest that it was an extortion related incident as Ulfa-I rebels have intensified extortion drives in upper Assam districts and are mounting pressure on businessmen, tea garden owners and business houses for paying extortion money. The incident was aimed at making their presence felt so that businessmen start responding to their extortion demands, security sources said.

Mr Sarma in a social media post informed that Union home minister Amit Shah called him to enquire about the grenade blast and condoled the death of two civilians. “I apprised the Union home minister on the matter and informed that Assam police has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators and nab them immediately," he said.

 

It is significant that two days ago, on May 12, a 14-year-old boy was also killed in a grenade explosion in a village in Tinsukia district. According to authorities, the blast took place when the minor picked up an abandoned grenade near the Burhi Dihing River in Kotha Adarsha Gaon in Jagun.

Assam Police had termed the incident as unfortunate and suspect that the “grenade may have been dropped mistakenly by security forces during routine movement in the area.” Assam police in a statement said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Further investigation is on.” 

Tags: ulfa-i rebels grenade at hardware shop tinsukia, two people killed ulfa-i rebel grenade blast, himanta biswa sarma, himanta appeal to ulfa-i to join mainstream, assam new chief minister himanta biswa sarma, amit shah
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Police and rescue personnel evacuate a local resident through a flooded street in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of cyclone 'Tauktae' in Kochi on May 14, 2021. (Arunchandra BOSE / AFP)

PM Modi to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae

PM Modi was speaking at the release of the eighth installment of financial benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme via video conferencing. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19 spreading to rural India: PM Modi

Mr Dhankhar thanked the Assam government for

Dhankar slams Mamata's silence on poll violence

The Union home ministry is in close touch with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to ensure that dumping of bodies in the Ganga is checked immediately as this could lead to further spread of the Corona pandemic in the two states. — Representational image/AFP

Over 2,000 bodies found in Ganga river

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham