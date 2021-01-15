Friday, Jan 15, 2021 | Last Update : 07:35 PM IST

  India   Politics  15 Jan 2021  BJP, TMC in war of words over number of legislators seeking to change sides in West Bengal
India, Politics

BJP, TMC in war of words over number of legislators seeking to change sides in West Bengal

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2021, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2021, 2:30 pm IST

BJP's Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed in Indore that 41 MLAs of the TMC are in touch with the saffron party

A BJP party rally held in Kolkata, ahead of West Bengal assembly elections. (PTI)
  A BJP party rally held in Kolkata, ahead of West Bengal assembly elections. (PTI)

Kolkata: A fresh war of words erupted between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Thursday over their claims on the number of elected representatives who are eager to switch sides in the run-up to the assembly polls in West Bengal.

BJP national general secretary and its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed in Indore that 41 MLAs of the TMC are in touch with the saffron party.

 

Reacting to it, the TMC asserted that seven BJP MPs of the state will join the party soon.

However, each party refused to attach much importance to the other's claim.

"I have a list of 41 MLAs who want to join the BJP. If I take these legislators in the BJP's fold, the Mamata government will fall. But we are looking at who should be admitted to the party and who should not be. We have decided that among these legislators, we will not take those whose image is not good," Vijayvargiya said at his hometown.

His comments come in the backdrop of the ongoing exodus from the TMC to the BJP.

"Seven BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bengal are in touch with us. They will join us very soon," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in Kolkata.

 

In the biggest exodus from the TMC in a single day, political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 TMC leaders including five MLAs and an MP, switched over to the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the saffron camp bagged 18 seats, nine TMC MLAs and one each from the Congress and the CPI(M) switched over to the BJP. However, none of the MLA has resigned as legislators.

Tags: tmc mla, bengal bjp, bengal elections

Latest From India

The PMO statement said the vaccination programme is based on principles of priority groups to be vaccinated first. (PTI/file)

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations last year. (Photo: PTI/file)

India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had prescribed mandatory seven days institutional quarantine even for those UK passengers testing negative for coronavirus. (Representational image. PTI/file)

Delhi government extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees till January 31

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham