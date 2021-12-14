Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 10:06 AM IST

  India   Politics  14 Dec 2021  Opposition disrupts Rajya Sabha Zero Hour again
India, Politics

Opposition disrupts Rajya Sabha Zero Hour again

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 7:03 am IST

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon and said both sides should resolve the matter

The Parliament has been witnessing protests since November 30, the second day of the Winter Session. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The Parliament has been witnessing protests since November 30, the second day of the Winter Session. (Representational Image/ PTI)

New Delhi: After two days of smooth functioning, the Rajya Sabha was disrupted on Monday. The Zero Hour and the question hour were washed out as opposition members demanded that the suspension of twelve members be revoked.  As the house began on Monday after the customary laying of papers and statements Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged in the Rajya Sabha that by not considering revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the government is forcing the opposition to disrupt the House. He said, "The government is not considering its decision, and as you (chairman) is the custodian of the House, we request that the suspension be revoked. The adamant view of the government is to force the opposition to disrupt the House, so we decide to walk out." Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon and said both sides should resolve the matter.

As the House convened for the question hour union Commerce Minister and the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal charged the suspended members for not showing any remorse. He even urged the opposition members to not create a ruckus as Monday was a pious day as Kashi Complex was being inaugurated. The opposition members stuck to their demand that the suspensions should be revoked. In the din, the Chair adjourned the proceedings of the house.

 

The Parliament has been witnessing protests since November 30, the second day of the Winter Session, as 12 members of Rajya Sabha were suspended the day prior by the chair for alleged unruly in the Monsoon Session in August, when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House.

The suspended MPs include Elamrajya sabhaaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. Since their suspension, they sit on a Dharna in front of the Gandhi statue in the parliament complex. Several opposition leaders also join them to show solidarity. They will march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament on Tuesday along with many opposition leaders

 

Tags: rajya sabha, indian parliament

Latest From India

In the 'explanation of vote', India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, T.S. Tirumurti, said that India is second to none when it comes to climate action and climate justice but the UNSC is not the place to discuss either issue. (Twitter)

India votes against UN bid to 'securitise' climate action

The police sources said that the bus carrying the personnel of the IRP’s 19th Battalion came under attack at Aripora along the Pantha ChowkKhanmoh link road near Zewan, about 14-km southeast of the city centre. (Representational Image/ AFP)

J&K: Terrorist attack on reserve police bus kills two, injures 12

Students check a notice board for their allocated seats as they arrive to appear for the CBSE 10th class Maths exam, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

CBSE drops Class-10 English exam's controversial passage, to award full marks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries holy water of Ganges to offer prayers as he arrives to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, in Varanasi on December 13, 2021. (SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

For every Aurangzeb, India has always produced a Shivaji: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham