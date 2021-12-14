Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

Inaugurating incomplete projects won't help BJP expand voter base: Mayawati

ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 12:55 pm IST

PM Modi had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a swipe at BJP saying that inaugurating incomplete projects "just before the announcement of Assembly Elections" won't help the party expand its voter base.

"The back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of incomplete projects by Central and State Governments just before the announcement of the Assembly elections are not going to help that party (BJP) expand its voter base," Mayawati said.

 

Further, attacking the Samajwadi Party, she said, "No political party is going to benefit by inducting expelled, inactive, and selfish members of other parties, right before the UP Assembly Elections. The public does not view such parties and members in a good way."

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Digvijay Narayan Chaubey, expelled BSP MLA Vinay Shanker Tiwari and former MP Kushal Tiwari had joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

Mayawati also extended wishes to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on their 100th anniversary and said, "There are only a few parties who have served the nation this long. This is the oldest regional party and has served the people of its state."

 

"I hope that the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will come to power in Punjab with the full majority in the next Assembly elections, under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal," she added.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election in 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal recently announced that if his party comes to power then the deputy chief minister will be from SAD's alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"A deputy CM will be from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in the next Assembly elections in Punjab," Badal said.

