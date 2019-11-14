Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, Politics

Sonia shouldn’t be left in uncertain situation, must become President: Veerappa Moily

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 3:13 pm IST

'According to me, she has to be full-fledged President,' the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday.

"I feel that she should be the President, not to be called as interim President... should not be left in this kind of an uncertain situation," the former Union Minister told PTI.

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president last August, barely 20 months after she voluntarily relinquished the top post in favour of son Rahul Gandhi who refused to continue on as Congress chief after a humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

"In the absence of any other arrangement, particularly when Rahulji is not willing to be active, I think somebody has to take up the responsibility and she would not like the Congress to be left behind without a leader," Moily said.

"According to me, she has to be full-fledged President," the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Tags: congress, karnataka, m veerappa moily, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena wonders if PM Modi was kept in loop about seat-sharing in Maha

'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)

'Shah experienced in breaking governments': Sibal slams President's rule in Maharashtra

In what is seen as an indication that most of the disqualified legislators who joined BJP on Thursday will be party's candidates for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called them as

I'm CM because of your sacrifice: Yediyurappa to K'taka Congress-JDS rebel MLAs

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

MOST POPULAR

1

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

2

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

3

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

4

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

5

Ditch Chrome, Firefox for this 8 million strong privacy-focused web browser

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham