  Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra
India, Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 14, 2021, 7:02 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2021, 7:02 am IST

The Congress has been demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni, minister of state for home affairs

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: A five-member delegation of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and submitted a "memorandum of facts" regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. After the meeting, Mr Gandhi said, “We told the President that the accused's father, who is the Union minister of state (MoS) for home affairs, should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded that the inquiry be done by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court.” Speaking with reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The President has given us the assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself.”

The Congress has been demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni, minister of state for home affairs. It has also demanded an inquiry by sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India. As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including the son of Union minister of state Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra. The memorandum submitted to the President read, “Which police official would dare to fairly investigate the son of Union MoS home affairs with the father occupying a position of such high influence and who enjoys continued endorsements from both the central and the state governments.”

 

Ms Priyanka Gandhi was arrested and stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri along with Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda. Later she was released and with Mr  Rahul Gandhi visited the spot

Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted, “A delegation of the Indian National Congress leaders comprising Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri A.K. Antony, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

