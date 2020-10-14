Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Politics  14 Oct 2020  Mehbooba Mufti calls for resolution of Kashmir problem
India, Politics

Mehbooba Mufti calls for resolution of Kashmir problem

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 14, 2020, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2020, 8:53 am IST

In an audio message circulated after her release from the detention, she termed August 5, 2019 as a 'black day' in the history of J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a public rally. (PTI File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a public rally. (PTI File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, has called for resolution of Kashmir issue and asked people to get ready to make sacrifices for it.

She after her release from a 14-month- long detention, she in an audio message circulated through social media late Tuesday night, termed  August 5, 2019 as a "black day" in the history of J&K and the move taken by the Central government on that day as "black" too and said these continued to cause hurt to her heart and soul during her incarceration and she acknowledges all the people of J&K must have been passing through the same situation.

 

She said, "None of us will ever forget the dacoity committed and disrespect shown to us on that day. Now everyone has to renew and reiterate our pledge to fight for the return of what was snatched from us undemocratically, unconstitutionally and illegally by Delhi darbar on August 5 last year".

She further called for the resolution of the Kashmir problem, for which, she said, people have rendered enormous sacrifices. She said she knew this was not an easy task ahead but, at the same time, she was quite confident that the unwavering and determination of the people will make the journey easy.

Tags: kashmir conflict, mehbooba mufti detention, resolution of kashmir issue, mehbooba mufti release
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Latest From India

Army vehicles moving towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid border tension with China, in Leh. (PTI)

India-China LAC talks 'positive and constructive'

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD CEO Chanda Kochhar, being taken to a PMLA court by Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with a money laundering case. (PTI File)

After recovery from Covid-19, Kochhar back in ED custody

BJP insiders said that the party has expelled nine senior leaders for six years after they decided to contest polls on LJP ticket. (AFP)

BJP expels nine rebel leaders for contesting against NDA

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)

Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months in preventive detention

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham