Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, Politics

INX media case: CBI seeks clarification regarding Chidambaram not being 'flight risk'

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 2:54 pm IST

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)
 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the observations made by the Delhi High court that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not a flight risk.

This comes after Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi High Court, while denying the bail to Chidambaram, said that there is no evidence that Chidambaram is a flight risk or has tampered with the evidence.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

Tags: chidambaram, cbi, inx media case, congress, delhi high court, tihar, jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored. (Photo: File)

Rahul a failed leader, no one takes him seriously: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

The Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break. (Photo: File | Representational)

Ayodhya hearing in SC to enter final leg on October 14

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani speaking at pres conference. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Two held for duping Amazon

The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far. (Photo: ANI)

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inspects Kartarpur corridor

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

2

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

3

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

4

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

5

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham