‘You cannot destroy greatness’: Priyanka Gandhi on vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi statue

According to Congress leaders, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the Gandhi Inter College by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people.
 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was vandalised by unidentified people at a college in Jalaun’s Gandhi Inter College on Friday morning.

Taking it to Twitter Priyanka vented out her anguish over the incident, and said, “Few days ago in Uttar Pradesh a statue of B. R. Ambedkar was vandalised by some anti-social elements. Now Gandhiji’s statues has been vandalised in Jalaun.”

“This is the achievement of the cowards in their life, who break the statues of great people by hiding in the darkness of the night and try to insult them. But you cannot move even a fraction of the greatness of these great men by attacking their statues,” she said in a series of tweets.

According to Congress leaders, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the Gandhi Inter College by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

