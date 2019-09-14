Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

India, Politics

Respect all languages, cultures equally: Mamata Banerjee on Hindi Diwas

ANI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 1:39 pm IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wished people on Hindi Diwas and conveyed his greeting to all admirers of Hindi language.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that we should respect all languages and cultures equally. (Photo: File)
 Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that we should respect all languages and cultures equally. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that we should respect all languages and cultures equally.

"My best wishes to all on #HindiDiwas. We should respect all languages and cultures equally. We may learn many languages but we should never forget our mother-language," she tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wished people on Hindi Diwas and conveyed his greeting to all the admirers of the Hindi language.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas to the people in Telangana State. CM conveyed his greetings to the admirers of Hindi language and literature around the world. #HindiDiwas," Telangana CMO tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat emphasised on the importance of the Hindi language and said that it has given a new identity to India.

"Happy Hindi Day to all language lovers. Hindi is not only a language but a culture. Hindi has given Hindustan a new identity in the world. Therefore, everyone will have to unite and bring Hindi to the language of our human self-respect to a new dimension. #hiNdii_divs," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while wishing people stated the importance of the Hindi language as an important link of unity and integrity in India.

"#hiNdii_divs Heartiest congratulations and best wishes. Hindi is not just a language, but an integral part of our culture. Hindi is an important link of unity and integrity of our nation. Let us use the Hindi language more and more in our daily practice and contribute to increasing its pride," he tweeted.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by around 258 million people and is recognised as the 4th largest language in the world.

Tags: mamata banerjee, hindi diwas, telangana cmo, kcr
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time. (Photo: File | Representational)

Normal life remains affected in Kashmir

Security at Matoshree has been tightened in view of the incident. (Photo: File)

Aditya Thackeray charged thrice for delivering orders never placed; man arrested

'We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC,' said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta. (Photo: ANI)

Right-wing unit, Hindu Sena blackens Delhi's Babar Road signage, demands it be renamed

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies. Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said sources. (Photo: ANI)

White flag in hand, Pakistan army retrieves body of 2 soldiers killed at LoC

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

2

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

3

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

4

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

5

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham