Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

India, Politics

Ladakh BJP MP blames undefined LAC for frequent border row with China

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 3:17 pm IST

He also thanked the Modi government for announcing a medical college in Ladakh.

He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status. (Photo: File)
 He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status. (Photo: File)

Leh: New Delhi and Beijing need to sit down and properly define the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to avoid border skirmishes, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has said.

Describing the tension reported earlier this week along the border as "nothing serious", the BJP MP from the just-carved out Union Territory said, "we should not worry too much about such developments".

The LAC has often witnessed skirmishes between troops of the two Asian giants on differing claims over the territory.

"The actual problem on our border is that the border is not defined properly because of which China feels one thing and we feel another. The actual line of control is not fixed and demarcated properly, because of which such troubles keep recurring," Namgyal told reporters last evening.

Read: Modi-Xi meet soon but 'things not same like before': source

He also said that cows and other livestock do walk across the borders leading to some tension at the local level.

The BJP MP, who shot to national fame with a speech in the Lok Sabha supporting the August 5 move of the Centre to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, also claimed that the Chinese have not been able to claim any land since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

He said the people of the region are extremely happy with the new UT status.

When asked about a few posters of resentment propping up at some places, he denied the existence of any such sentiment or of the posters.

He also thanked the Modi government for announcing a medical college in Ladakh.

Tags: jamyang tsering namgyal, lac, bjp, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

While slapping the official, they closed the main door of the house to stop him from escaping. Other women are seen joining the woman in hitting the official and abusing him. The official tries to pacify the women but they refuse to back off. Other officials present on the site, however, refused to intervene. (Photo: File | Representational)

Madhya Pradesh women beat police official accused of molestation during raid

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Economy reviving with growth in industrial production, fixed investment: FM

NRC list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh demands NRC exercise in Bihar

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised those who vandalising statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district saying those involved in such acts cannot destroy the greatness of these people. (Photo: File)

‘You cannot destroy greatness’: Priyanka Gandhi on vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi statue

MOST POPULAR

1

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

2

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

3

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

4

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

5

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham