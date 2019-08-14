Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sonbhadra; BJP says it’s a stunt

Meanwhile deputy chief minister of the state Dinesh Sharma told her to repent over the incident.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with locals in Sonbhadra district’s Ubha village Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday visited Umbha village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh where at least ten Gond tribals were killed and twenty six injured over a land dispute.

When she had attempted to visit the victims’ families after the incident, she was stopped at Mirzapur by the district administration and was detained at Chunar Guest House on July 19, as Section 144 of CrPC was in force then.

Soon after landing at the Varanasi airport Tuesday morning, she tweeted, “Today, I am going to Sonbhadra to meet the brothers-sisters and children of Umbha village, enquire about their well-being and to be part of their struggle. I had promised the members of affected families of Umbha village, who had come to meet me at Chunar Fort, that I will visit them.”

After Ms Gandhi raised the issue of the killings last month Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the district to take stock of the situation.

He blamed the previous Congress governments for the land dispute that triggered the violence in the district. Meanwhile deputy chief minister of the state Dinesh Sharma told her to repent over the incident.

He said,  “The root cause of the Sonbhadra incident can be traced to the Congress. She should go there to repent (paschataap) the act of former Congress leaders. After so many days, when action has already been initiated into the incident, this is only a political stunt.”

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati also took a dig at the Congress leader. After its dismal performance in both the assembly and parliamentary elections in the state the Congress wants to make its presence felt in the state. 

