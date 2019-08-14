Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

India, Politics

Immensely beneficial for people of J&K: President on abrogation of Art 370

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 7:48 pm IST

President also lauded BJP-led government's decision to criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims.

'People will be able to enjoy and get access to the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,' Kovind said. (Photo: ANI | DD)
 'People will be able to enjoy and get access to the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,' Kovind said. (Photo: ANI | DD)

New Delhi: Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 President Ram Nath Kovind said the move will be immensely beneficial for people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"People will be able to enjoy and get access to the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,'' Kovind said in an address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day in New Delhi.

President also lauded BJP-led government's decision to criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and said that the enactment of law ''will deliver justice to our daughters.''

India witnessed the highest ever turnout in the 17th national election that was held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019. President thanked voters for participating in large numbers.

"I congratulate our voters for turning up at the polling stations in large numbers and with much enthusiasm,'' President said.

Tags: ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 23,448 acres of land has been identified and it is being surveyed to find out if it was suitable for housing. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: CM Reddy directs officials to conduct comprehensive land resurvey

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur

The 91-year-old former deputy prime minister and co-founder of the BJP had on August 7 visited the residence of former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj to pay his last respects. (Photo: File)

Advani suffering from viral fever, no flag-hoisting at his residence tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

2

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

3

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

4

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

5

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham