Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

India, Politics

Arrest warrant against Cong MP Shashi Tharoor over 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 11:26 am IST

The matter has been scheduled for hearing again on September 24.

The petitioner also claimed that Tharoor's statement had violated section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. (Photo: File)
 The petitioner also claimed that Tharoor's statement had violated section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A city court issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday over his alleged remark that the BJP, if voted to power again, would rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Tharoor's alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Dipanjan Sen issued a bailable warrant against the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram on a petition filed by lawyer Sumit Chowdhury claiming that the statement promoted disharmony among people.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing again on September 24.

Chowdhury, in a case filed before the CMM court in Kolkata in the wake of Tharoor's alleged statement made at Thiruvananthapuram, claimed that the former Union minister was indulging in a deliberate act to promote enmity between different groups of people on religious grounds.

The petitioner also claimed that Tharoor's statement had violated section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Chowdhury also said Tharoor was not represented in court by any lawyer during Tuesday's hearing, following which the warrant was issued against the Congress MP.

Tags: shashi tharoor, congress mp, hindu pakistan remark
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Kashmiris walks past paramilitary troops patrolling a street in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

J&K govt offices to resume today, ease on restrictions to be mulled after namaaz

In recent times, IS has carried out more activities outside West Asia than inside and also restructured its group, under the directions of its leader Abubakr al-Baghdadi. (Photo: Representational)

Islamic State eyes India, Sri Lanka as next operational hub: report

Justice SA Bobde, one of the two other judges on the bench, added that the landlines appeared to have already started working since he had received a call from the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. (Photo: File)

Situation in J&K will improve over next few days: Centre to SC

She demanded an explanation for her alleged detention and said that security personnel cited her media interviews as the reason for her detention. (Photo: Social media)

'Kashmiris caged like animals': Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes to Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

2

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

3

Apple iPhone 11 Pro to borrow Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s best feature

4

OnePlus confirms its next radical smartphone

5

Insider exclusive reveals radical new Samsung Galaxy handset

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham