Andhra: CM Reddy directs officials to conduct comprehensive land resurvey

Published : Aug 14, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 8:44 pm IST

The re-survey becomes necessary as most of the land records in the state have either been misplaced or lost after 1980.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 23,448 acres of land has been identified and it is being surveyed to find out if it was suitable for housing. (Photo: ANI)
 The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 23,448 acres of land has been identified and it is being surveyed to find out if it was suitable for housing. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that a comprehensive land resurvey would be taken up with state-of-the-art technology before the distribution of house pattas on the coming Ugadi, the New Year day of Telugu people.

The re-survey becomes necessary as most of the land records in the state have either been misplaced or lost after 1980.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to provide house pattas to all the eligible beneficiaries by next Ugadi. Rovers, robots and satellite imagery, GPS and other modern-day equipment would be used to identify and map government lands.

"Comprehensive land re-survey is going to be a first of its kind in the state with modern technology being put into use as done in the USA, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The exercise would be done with one control centre and 75 base stations working round the clock to cover 3,000 villages at a time. The acquired data would not only be useful to farmers but will also be useful for mines, forest, agriculture, irrigation, police and other departments," a release by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that so far 23,448 acres of land has been identified and it is being surveyed to find out if it was suitable for housing. Out of the identified land, 20,800 acres were in the rural areas and 2,580 acres were in the urban areas. The Chief Minister directed the officials to send the village volunteers to identify eligible beneficiaries.

The officials told the Chief Minister that there are about 14.06 lakh people are waiting to receive house pattas in the rural areas and 12.69 lakh people in the urban areas are waiting for house pattas.

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath, Minister for Agriculture Kuralsala Kannababu and officials concerned were present.

