Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

  India   Politics  14 Jul 2021  All-party meeting to be held on July 18 ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
India, Politics

All-party meeting to be held on July 18 ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

ANI
Published : Jul 14, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2021, 11:58 am IST

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which will conclude on August 13

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. (Photo: AFP/file)
 An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. (Photo: AFP/file)

New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, an all-party meeting will be held on July 18, informed sources said on Wednesday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 18 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair an all-party meeting of the floor leaders of the lower house of Parliament on July 18.

Earlier at a press conference, Birla said, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to adhere to preventive norms will be followed during the monsoon session."

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which will conclude on August 13.

Expecting the monsoon session of the Parliament to be stormy amid the second wave of the pandemic, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders held a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for the session.

 

Sources said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal. Twenty senior BJP leaders attended the meeting, the sources said.

The Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags: monsoon session of parliament, pm narendra modi, pralhad joshi, om birla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham