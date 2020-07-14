Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

907,645

28,178

Recovered

572,112

17,683

Deaths

23,727

540

Maharashtra26992414450710482 Tamil Nadu142798925672032 Delhi113740913123411 Gujarat42808298062056 Karnataka4158116249759 Uttar Pradesh3813024203955 Telangana3622123679365 West Bengal3144819213956 Andhra Pradesh3110316464365 Rajasthan2493618630518 Haryana2192916637308 Madhya Pradesh1820713208653 Assam178081141741 Bihar1742112364125 Odisha13737925591 Jammu and Kashmir108276095179 Kerala8323425732 Punjab81785586199 Chhatisgarh4265320219 Jharkhand3963235131 Uttarakhand3608285647 Goa2583154014 Tripura209314752 Manipur16269700 Puducherry146878518 Himachal Pradesh124392710 Nagaland8453400 Chandigarh5884238 Arunachal Pradesh3871452 Meghalaya316462 Mizoram2331510 Sikkim166870
  India   Politics  14 Jul 2020  Sachin Pilot rebels openly in Rajasthan, almost at point of no return
India, Politics

Sachin Pilot rebels openly in Rajasthan, almost at point of no return

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jul 14, 2020, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2020, 10:06 am IST

On the face of it, there seemed to be no immediate threat to the Gehlot government.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
 Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

New Delhi: The fate of the Congress government in Rajasthan remained in a limbo on Monday as deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot dug in his heels and chief minister Ashok Gehlot paraded and then holed up his MLAs at the luxury Fairmont resort on the outskirts of Jaipur.

On the face of it, there seemed to be no immediate threat to the Gehlot government as the chief minister claimed the support of more than 100 MLAs, but Mr Pilot seemed determined to jump ship, refusing, it is understood, even a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with whom he is known to have a personal rapport.

The day began on a negative note for the Congress with Mr Pilot, who has been on a warpath with his boss and arch rival Mr Gehlot, refusing to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Though there was no official word on the number of MLAs who attended the meeting at Mr Gehlot’s home, party leaders claimed 106 legislators were there. Mr Pilot had claimed on Sunday night that he had the support of more than 30 MLAs.

In the 200-member Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. Later, when the CLP began after a delay of three hours, it adopted a resolution urging “strong disciplinary action” against any party office-bearer or CLP member who does anything to weaken the government or the party.

The resolution stopped short of naming Mr Pilot but blamed the BJP for the crisis.
On Saturday, Mr Gehlot had accused the Opposition party of trying to lure away Congress MLAs.

Sources in the Congress told this newspaper that the Congress central leadership has offered Mr Pilot the state home and finance ministries and withdrawal of FIR filed against him in the state.

Officially reaching out to him before the CLP meeting, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, adopting a conciliatory tone, said Mr Pilot and other MLAs could still attend the CLP meeting from which they had distanced themselves.
“When a member of the family gets annoyed, he does not make the family fall but sits with family members and resolves the issue,” he said.

“Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs. They will be heard and solutions will be found. This is the discipline of the party,” the AICC spokesperson said.

Sources also claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was in touch with Mr Pilot and was making efforts to broker peace between the two warring factions.

Tags: bjp rajasthan, rajasthan congress, ashok gehlot, ashok gehlot government, sachin pilot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus cases rise and cross the 9 lakh mark in India even as recovery rate improves

Farooq Abdullah filed the habeas corpus petition for seven leaders, while his son Omar Abdullah filed a similar plea for the remaining nine. (PTI Photo)

Farooq, Omar Abdullah move high court to release 16 NC netas

Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders will be holding 4th round of military level talks on Tuesday. (Photo- Twitter)

India, China commanders meet today over disengagement

Representational image (PTI)

The ministry wants tighter restrictions to be imposed in containment zones

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham