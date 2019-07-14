Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

ANI
Published : Jul 14, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2019, 8:23 pm IST

During meeting, CM told a delegation comprising of officials to make adequate arrangements for setting up of camps and keep in touch people.

The meeting was attended by state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, development commissioner Subhash Sharma and other officials. (Photo: ANI)
 The meeting was attended by state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, development commissioner Subhash Sharma and other officials. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting over the floods in the state and directed officials to remain alert by keeping an eye on all factors responsible for it.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister told a delegation of comprising officials to make adequate arrangements for setting up of camps and keep in touch with the people, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister was apprised about the rising water level in the rivers and the progress in the construction of roads damaged due to floods in the state.

The meeting was attended by state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, development commissioner Subhash Sharma and other officials.

The Chief Minister also undertook an aerial survey in the five-affected districts in Bihar -- Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Motihari and Sheohar. He has directed officials to expedite the rescue and relief operations, the statement said.

Around six districts -- Sheohar, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Jaynagar in Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj -- have severely been affected due to the rising level of rivers following torrential rains.

Rescue and relief work is underway by the Disaster Management teams in various districts.

Around 16 community kitchens have been set up to provide meals to the people in the six districts.

Tags: bihar, nitish kumar, floods, meeting
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: File)

20 years of Kargil: Rajnath Singh ignites 'victory flame'

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam. (Photo: File)

'Gorkhaland was never promised by us,' says West Bengal BJP chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Captain Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via Kartarpur corridor

A chemical engineering graduate, Santhosh was looking after BJP affairs in south India. Known for his organisational skills, he adopts the latest communication technologies for increasing party's strength. (Photo: ANI)

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

MOST POPULAR

1

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

2

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

3

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

4

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

5

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham