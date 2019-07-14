Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:43 PM IST

India, Politics

After fued with CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu resigns from Punjab Cabinet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2019, 12:56 pm IST

On June 10, Navjot Singh Sidhu had met Rahul Gandhi and handed him a letter appraising about the political situation.

Congress leader Navjot SIngh Sidhu (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Navjot SIngh Sidhu (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a letter submitted to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 10, Navjot Singh Sidhu had mentioned that he resigned from the post of minister from Punjab Cabinet.

Tweeting a copy of his resignation letter on Sunday, he wrote, "My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on June 10, 2019." Sidhu also said that he will send the resignation to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh soon.

On June 10, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had met Rahul Gandhi and handed him a letter appraising about the political situation.

However, Sidhu has been in the limelight for being involved in a tussle with the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Last month, Sidhu was stripped of his portfolios of Local Bodies, Tourism and Culture ministries after he skipped a cabinet meeting and took a swipe at Amarinder in a press conference saying that he “cannot be taken for granted” and he is only “answerable to the people of Punjab”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Latest From India

The state governments in the affected states have directed officials to make adequate arrangements for ensuring relief aid to the affected people. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rahul asks Congress workers to take up relief ops in flood-affected states

Following the response by Pilatus, the ministry issued a show cause notice to the company and demanded an explanation. (Photo: File)

Government suspends business transactions with Pilatus inc. over corruption charges

Experts said mission chiefs would be cautious about trying a new liftoff. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chandrayaan-2 blast-off halted over fuel leak: Reports

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said people have to pay toll if they want good roads, making it clear that the toll system would stay as the government does not have enough funds. (Photo: File)

If you want good service, you pay: Gadkari on toll collection

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Apple iPhone details emerge showing off exciting, breakthrough design

2

Ananya Panday and her BFF Suhana Khan's dance video on Magic's Rude goes viral; watch

3

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; buy it now

4

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

5

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham