Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

India, Politics

Cong willing to settle demands of MLAs, hope they will support govt: DK Shivakumar

ANI
Published : Jul 14, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2019, 1:34 pm IST

Shivakumar had visited the residence of his party's dissident MLA M T B Nagaraj on Saturday to convince him to take back his resignation

Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House. (Photo: ANI)
 Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that his party is willing to settle the demands of the rebel MLAs and hoped they will support the coalition government.

"The Congress party is ready to settle their demands. We are getting signals that they will save our government," he told ANI.

Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House.

"The law is very clear. If they vote against a confidence motion, they will lose their membership of the House," he noted as Congress made efforts to placate the rebel legislators and woo them back into the party fold.

"I have confidence in all our MLAs. They have been elected from Congress and they have been there for a long period. They have fought like tigers in their domain. I think some good gesture will prevail. We will listen to them with an open mind. They are our people. Definitely, at some point they will come back," he added.

Shivakumar had visited the residence of his party's dissident MLA M T B Nagaraj on Saturday to convince him to take back his resignation. Nagaraj and his party colleague K Sudhakar had resigned from the Assembly earlier this month.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.

Tags: karnataka crisis, dk shivakumar, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)

Intolerance, hate crime can slow down growth: Adi Godrej

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rain showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next few days in parts of West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Incessant rainfall hits normal life in parts of West Bengal

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

‘People are being evacuated to safer places. We have constructed community kitchens for those who are unwilling to move from their houses,’ Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit said. (Photo: ANI)

Villages in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Madhubani flooded; locals allege govt inaction

MOST POPULAR

1

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

2

Watch: Newlyweds use makeshift boat to cross flooded road in Bihar

3

Shanghai battles against China's rising mountain of trash

4

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

5

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham