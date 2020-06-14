Anamika Shukla case: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government, says it 'tolerates corrupt practices'

Anamika Shukla, had allegedly withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh after cases of people using forged documents to secure jobs were reported from the state and said that the government "tolerates corrupt practices".

"Is the education minister not aware of such big frauds that are happening in the state? Did the Chief Minister's office not even know about it? Surprisingly, those who talk about zero tolerance are tolerating corrupt practices," she tweeted (translated from Hindi).

This comes in the backdrop after an FIR was lodged against a teacher, Anamika Shukla, who had allegedly withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools. Shukla was allegedly working as a teacher in 25 schools for 13 months and was withdrawing salary from all of these.

On Tuesday Shukla appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were "misused" to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools.

Earlier in the day, in the Anamika Shukla case, a woman identified as Anita Devi was arrested from Mainpuri by the Ambedkar Nagar police for using forged documents to secure a teaching job at a school.