Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

India, Politics

Will Aaditya Thackeray be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 4:28 pm IST

Reacting on reports, Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted this in an interview to a Marathi news channel.

In 2014, the BJP-Shiv Sena had contested separately and then formed a post poll alliance as no party had clear majority. (Photo: PTI)
 In 2014, the BJP-Shiv Sena had contested separately and then formed a post poll alliance as no party had clear majority. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a major shift from the acts of his ascendants, who believed in being part of active politics but not electoral politics, the chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Aaditya Thackeray may contest the legislative assembly elections due later this year and the party may project him for the position of chief minister, NDTV reported.

Reacting on reports, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut hinted this in an interview to a Marathi news channel.

Claiming that Aditya Thackeray is busy with the preparations for the assembly elections, he said, "A Thackeray doesn't take a deputy's post. A family member is always the chief. The family has prestige in state and national politics."

There was also a disclaimer: "He (Aaditya Thackeray) himself has clarified that any decision regarding his entry in the poll arena will be taken by party president Uddhav Thackeray."

Aditya Thackeray neither agreed nor denied the news. "I would not wish to speak on this today. We will discuss this later," he told reporters at an interaction organised in Mumbai on account of his birthday on Thursday.

Sena’s stand may create a tussle with the BJP which eyes to retain the CM post.

The Sena used to be a harsh critic of the BJP before they came together for the general election. Later, Sena had gone on record acknowledging the BJP as its elder brother.

The BJP, however, maintains the next Chief Minister would be from the party.

Assembly elections are due later this year. The state has 288 assembly seats. The BJP and Sena will contest on 115 seats each, leaving the remaining 18 seats for its allies.

In 2014, the parties had contested separately and then formed a post-poll alliance as no party had a clear majority.

Tags: bjp, shiv sena, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The cases of traffic violations have shot up even as the police have been carrying out a drive to contain the malpractice. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad police arrests over 2,600, books 12,900 for drunk driving

The NRC, which was first prepared in 1951, is being updated in Assam in an effort to weed out illegal immigrants. The first draft released last year had excluded names of 40 lakh applicants. (Photo: ANI)

Two officials caught taking bribe to include name in NRC list

After receiving flaks, Southern Railways hastily scrapped the order, issuing a new one on Friday that asked officials to communicate clearly. (Photo: Representational image)

Railway scraps 'only English or Hindi' order after crticism

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expanded his Cabinet by inducting two JD(U) MLAs of his party. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion: R Shankar, H Nagesh take oath as state cabinet ministers

MOST POPULAR

1

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

2

This Pak-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

3

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

4

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

5

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham