Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at UP partymen

Rahul Gandhi lost the election from his family pocket borough of Amethi, which was also managed for years by Ms Vadra for her brother.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vented out her anger at party workers in Rae Bareli — the only constituency the Congress has won in Uttar Pradesh.

On a thanksgiving trip to the constituency that re-elected her mother Sonia Gandhi, Ms Vadra said that since she had been “asked to speak”, she would not mince words about partymen not doing enough to ensure victory.

“I will find out about those who did not work for the party in the election,” she declared. A visibly angry Ms Vadra continued: “I did not want to deliver any speech here but since I have been asked to speak, let me speak the truth. The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Rae Bareli.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the election from his family pocket borough of Amethi, which was also managed for years by Ms Vadra for her brother.

Ms Vadra had made similar comments at the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, where she had accused senior leaders of not cooperating with Rahul Gandhi.

After the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the general election, winning just 52 seats to  the BJP’s 303, Mr Gandhi had said he would like to step down as party president and asked senior leaders to chalk out a plan for a replacement. However, the leaders have not been able to decide on any course of action so far.

After a meeting of senior leaders, chief party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said: “Rahul Gandhi was and would remain our leader”. Mr Gandhi, however, has not met any leaders since May 25 and has remained steadfast in his decision to quit.

Mrs Sonia Gandhi, now Congress Parliamentary Party leader, also attacked the BJP, accusing the ruling party of “crossing limits of dignity” to retain power and deliver a second term in office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her first public address since the results were out last month, the UPA chairperson said “many types of doubts” had emerged over the country’s electoral processes.

“I feel this is the greatest misfortune that limits of dignity are crossed to retain the power,” Sonia Gandhi said, also raising questions over the fairness of the electoral process.

