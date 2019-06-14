Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Daughter of Kolkata mayor, a doctor, slams Mamata's handling of strike

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 10:51 am IST

“As a TMC supporter, I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader,” Shabba Hakim's post read.

Shabba Hakim, the daughter of Firhad Hakim, who is the Mayor of Kolkata criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government insensitive way of handling the junior doctors’ strike. (Photo: facebook/ shabba.hakim)
 Shabba Hakim, the daughter of Firhad Hakim, who is the Mayor of Kolkata criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government insensitive way of handling the junior doctors’ strike. (Photo: facebook/ shabba.hakim)

Kolkata: The agitation by doctors in West Bengal has created huge tensions in the state. Shabba Hakim, the daughter of Firhad Hakim, who is the Mayor of Kolkata criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government for handling the junior doctors’ strike insensitively.

Shabba Hakim, who is also a doctor, in a Facebook post on June 12 wrote the doctors have a right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work". “As a TMC supporter, I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader,” her post read.

The face-off between the doctors and the government has created huge tension in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the agitating doctors to resume work within four hours and also threatened to take action if the order not followed.

For those asking why other patients must suffer, Shabba Hakim had some advice.

"Please question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors? Please question them that when 2 truckload of goon showed up why wasn't back up sent immediately? Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors?" she wrote.

Banerjee, however, blamed the opposition BJP and the CPM of being in league and conspiring to create this situation.

"The BJP, with help from the CPM, is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair... BJP chief Amit Shah is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run propaganda on Facebook," she said.

Tags: shabba hakim, mamata banerjee, doctors, strike, mayor
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The aggregate marks of both papers is taken into consideration while preparing the results. (Photo: File I Representational)

IIT Roorkee: Results for JEE Advanced result announced

In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. (Photo: ANI)

7 arrested for tying woman to pole over non-payment of loan in Karnataka

This comes after the Kolkata Police earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting the alleged political killings in the state. (Photo: PTI)

'Mamata led TMC government is defunct' Congress MP writes to Governor

States in Northeast India such as Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. (Photo: Representational purpose)

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm for coastal Andhra

MOST POPULAR

1

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

2

Upgraders beware! Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t all that it’s made out to be

3

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 leak suggests three huge, best-in-class upgrades

4

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

5

Uber enlists ‘Qute’ to take on India's choked, polluted roads

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham