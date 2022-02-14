Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

  India   Politics  14 Feb 2022  Single-day poll in Uttarakhand, Goa today; BJP and Congress in close fight
India, Politics

Single-day poll in Uttarakhand, Goa today; BJP and Congress in close fight

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 7:08 am IST

Regional parties are also trying to make inroads in these states that have traditionally been ruled by the two parties

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders addresses a press conference, in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. (PTI)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders addresses a press conference, in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: Taking on the incumbent BJP, the Congress is all set to fight it out in a very close contest in the poll-bound states of Uttarakhand and Goa. Both the states vote in a single phase on Monday. The high-octane campaigns in the two states have poised the match evenly. Regional parties are also trying to make inroads in these states that have traditionally been ruled by the two parties. The Trinamul Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had an aggressive campaign strategy in Goa. The TMC in Goa managed to pull several candidates from other parties to itself while the AAP is on the poll plank of a corruption-free government. In Uttarakhand, the AAP has been campaigning for the past few months and has attracted leaders from other parties too. AAP chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal is contesting from Gangotri.

The 70-member Assembly in Uttarakhand has seen a liberal interchange of leaders between the Congress and the BJP. BJP government ministers Harak Singh Rawat and his family and Yashpal Arya and his son are now in the Congress. The Congress’ former state unit chief Kishore Upadhyay and Mahila Congress state chief Sarita Arya are now in the BJP. In the 70-member Assembly, 36 is the majority mark. There are 22 seats in the Garhwal region, 20 in Kumaon and 28 in the plains, or Maidan. In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP won 57 seats and the Congress 11. It was the highest number of seats any party won after the state’s formation.

 

The key seats include Khatima, Lalkuan, Srinagar, Gangotri, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar. BJP’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, is standing from Khatima, while Congress’ Harish Rawat is contesting from Lalkuan. The three repealed farm laws will also be a major factor in the plains as the protests against these laws also took place in this region. In a bid to buttress his commitment to the state, chief minister Pushkar Dhami has announced his plans to implement a uniform civil code if voted to power, to which the Congress has said that he needs “sound legal advice”. The Congress has promised that if it wins, four lakh youths will get jobs, a gas cylinder will cost less than Rs 500 and five lakh poor households will get Rs 40,000 per year. The election campaign saw high-profile visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Since its inception in 2001, the state has not yet repeated the party in power in any election.

 

The 40-member Goa Assembly is seeing a multi-cornered contest. The Trinamul Congress and the AAP are also trying their luck in Goa. In the last five years alone, 27 out of 40 state legislators in Goa have switched parties. Party-hopping after the results is a serious concern of the central leaderships of all parties. The main issues in this election include the restart of mining, jobs and boosting tourism. At least six Assembly seats have been affected directly and indirectly by the ban on mining in the state, and the issue may decide the fate of many candidates. CM Pramod Sawant’s constituency, too, is affected by the issue. The BJP has pledged that it will restart mining within six months of coming to power.

 

The Congress and the AAP have also promised sustainable mining. The Christian votes in the state have been a challenge for the BJP, especially in the Salcete belt that has eight constituencies and a Christian population of almost 40 per cent. However, the BJP is also giving tickets to influential Christians who have joined the BJP from the Congress. The BJP has given tickets to 12 Christian candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying that Goa could have been liberated “within hours” in 1947 when India attained Independence, but it took 15 years for the state to be freed from Portuguese rule because the Congress did not do anything for 15 years. This claim had been strongly countered by the Congress. Since the Assembly has only 40 members and the winning margins are narrow, almost 10 parties have fielded their candidates, including the MGP, GVP and UGDP. These smaller parties, along with the Independent candidates, will also hold sway in government formation. The result in both states will be announced on March 10.

 

Tags: 2022 assembly elections, goa elections 2022, uttarakhand elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The PSLV-C52 rocket. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying earth observation, 2 small satellites

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

ISRO FEAT: All set for launch of PSLV-C52 with EOS-04 and two small satellites today

Medical staff collects the swabs from the people for Covid-19 testing at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (Age Image)

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 5,37045

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham