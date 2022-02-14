Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

  India   Politics  14 Feb 2022  BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant
India, Politics

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 11:18 am IST

Sawant said the PM's call further boosted the morale of the BJP workers to work for the party's victory

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)
 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently underway, and said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state.

After casting his vote at a booth in Sankhalim constituency of North Goa district, Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him in the morning over phone and conveyed his best wishes for the Assembly polls.

 

Voting began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats.

The prime minister called me over phone around 7 am to convey his best wishes to me and all the BJP workers for the polling day, and gave his blessings, Sawant, who is contesting the election from the Sankhalim Assembly seat, told PTI.

Sawant said the PM's call further boosted the morale of the BJP workers to work for the party's victory.

The BJP will win more than 22 seats in the state, he claimed.

Asked whether he would remain the chief minister if the BJP wins, Sawant said there should be on doubt about it in the wake of announcements made (in this regard) by PM Modi and party national president J P Nadda.

 

It is obvious that I would be the chief minister as the present election is being fought under my leadership, he said.

In the morning, Governor P S Sridharan Pillai was among the early voters. He cast his vote at a booth in Taleigao Assembly constituency in North Goa district.

Till 9 am, the state recorded 11.4 per cent voting, as per the Election Commission.

Tags: goa elections 2022, goa assembly elections, goa chief minister
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

India to ban 54 more Chinese apps citing security threat

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India adds 34,113 COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

The PSLV-C52 rocket. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying earth observation, 2 small satellites

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham