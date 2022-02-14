Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

  India   Politics  14 Feb 2022  55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray
India, Politics

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 6:46 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 6:46 am IST

After the second phase on Monday, almost one-fourth of seats in the state -- 113 out of 403 -- will have voted

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Moving with a strong security pitch, the BJP is all set to wade into the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Leading the attack on the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh, “their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore”. He added that the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and the mafia. The voting on February 14 is for 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. This is traditionally a region where the Samajwadi Party has done well. In the last Assembly election, the SP got 27 seats. It was then in an alliance with Congress.

 

A buoyant Samajwadi chief, Akhilesh Yadav, claimed that the “wipeout of the BJP has already begun” after the first phase of voting. The SP-RLD combine is hoping that the farmers’ protests against the three repealed farm laws will find resonance in these districts. Four ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet -- Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna and Baldev Singh Aulakh -- will test their luck this time. Senior SP leader Azam Khan, who is now in jail, is contesting from Rampur.

Congress has fielded Nawab Kazim Ali Khan against Azam Khan. Supriya Aaron of the Samajwadi Party from Bareilly Cantonment, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh and BJP’s Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat are in the fray.

 

Muslim voters have a decisive say in 25 seats while Dalit voters hold the key to some 20-odd Assembly seats in this phase. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Rampur are Muslim strongholds while nine constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The SP-RLD is banking considerably on the consolidation of Muslim and Dalit votes, embellished with Jat and Yadav votes. The trouble for the alliance maybe if the Muslim vote is split between the Congress, BSP and the new contender, AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Insiders claim that after the anti-CAA protests, the Muslim votes will consolidate behind the strongest Opposition candidates -- that is the SP-RLD alliance. The alliance partners are heavily banking on this.

 

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the Congress campaign, has released three manifestos of the party in the state catering to all sections of society. Apart from this, she has also undertaken several door-to-door campaigns, roadshows and rallies.

However, Congress got a shock when its declared candidate, Ms Supriya Aaron, shifted to the Samajwadi Party in Bareilly. BSP supremo Mayawati has also declared 40 per cent Muslim candidates in this phase as the BSP also wants to have the Muslim vote coming its way, but its lacklustre campaign, compared to that of the BJP and the SP-RLD, may not help it to gather much support.

 

After the second phase on Monday, almost one-fourth of seats in the state -- 113 out of 403 -- will have voted. There will be five other phases left, and the counting will take place on March 10.

Tags: assembly polls in uttar pradesh, samajwadi party (sp), anit-farm laws, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

The PSLV-C52 rocket. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying earth observation, 2 small satellites

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders addresses a press conference, in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. (PTI)

Single-day poll in Uttarakhand, Goa today; BJP and Congress in close fight

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

ISRO FEAT: All set for launch of PSLV-C52 with EOS-04 and two small satellites today

Medical staff collects the swabs from the people for Covid-19 testing at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (Age Image)

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 5,37045

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham