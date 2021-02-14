Sunday, Feb 14, 2021 | Last Update : 09:07 AM IST

  India   Politics  14 Feb 2021  FM slams critics who saw Budget tilting to ‘cronies’
India, Politics

FM slams critics who saw Budget tilting to ‘cronies’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2021, 7:35 am IST

Calls Rahul ‘doomsday man of India’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday came back strongly on the critics and Opposition who have been accusing the Narendra Modi government of `crony capitalism’, ignoring the poor and mishandling the farmers' protest.

Responding to the points made by Opposition MPs during the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister singled out the Congress party and its leader Mr Rahul Gandhi who has been regularly hitting out at the government. Mrs Sitharaman said Mr Gandhi is probably becoming "Doomsday Man for India".

 

Mr Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the Centre on multiple issues, including the farmers' protests and the China standoff, and while participating during a discussion on the Union Budget on Thursday, he accused the government crony capitalism saying its policies are meant to benefit the rich.

Responding to the allegations, the FM said, “In spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country...a false narrative is created…Who are our cronies? Our cronies are the common 'janta' (people) of this country. We don't do work for any cronies, we work for the common citizen who believes in the Prime Minister. Where are the cronies? They are hiding probably in the shadow of that party which has been rejected by the people… The shadows, who were invited to even develop a port. No open tenders, no global tenders. These tendencies of the Congress makes it clear their belief in a democratic system is finished. He (Rahul Gandhi) is probably becoming a Doomsday Man for India," she added.

 

Her remarks irked the Congress party and sources said its members have moved a privilege motion against the FM.

Responding to Mr Gandhi's “Hum do, Hamhare do" comment Mrs Sitharaman brought the reference of Mr Robert Vadra terming him as "damaad".

"It would have been nice if he (Mr Gandhi) who talked about "Hum do Hamhare do" also talked about damaads returning land.. but didn't say anything about this," she said while referring to investigations into land deals involving Mr Vadra.

Defending the government on the contentious farm laws, the FM said nothing has been done so far that would adversely affect the farmers. She accused the Congress for misguiding the farmers and changing its previously held position on the issue.

 

"I wanted to know from the Congress why it took a U-turn on the farm laws but no reply came," she said, adding that Mr Gandhi had failed to explain why the Congress ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh did not waive farm loans as promised in their manifestos.

"Have APMCs been closed after the introduction of the Farmers Act? He (Mr Gandhi) was speaking like they had been. They (the new laws) are also helping improve the condition of APMCs. He (Mr Gandhi) is insulting everyone... whether President, Prime Minister or Speaker... constantly lying and insulting the country," Ms Sitharaman said.

Ms Sitharaman also defended the Centre over schemes like the PM Street Vendors' Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme - which offers collateral-free loans to street vendors.

 

"The PM SVANidhi Yojana, for those who constantly accuse us of dealing with cronies, doesn't go to cronies. Damaads get land in states which are governed by some parties - Rajasthan, Haryana once upon a time," she said.

The FM said that the government, undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been pursuing reforms for achieving sustained long-term growth in a bid to make India one of the top economies of the world in the coming decades.

Hitting at the economic models adopted by the Congress regime in the past, the Finance Minister said India used to follow a model based on proximity with some country or other. "We (Congress) were socialist at one particular point of time, communist at another point of time, licence quota, crony capitalism another point of time, and finally even opening of Indian economy, it was us," she quipped.

 

However, she said, BJP since Jan Sangh days believed in Indian entrepreneurial skills, Indian managerial skills and Indian trade skills. “Unless business creates wealth, the government has nothing to distribute to the poor and migrant labour,” she said, adding, wealth creators, honest taxpayers are, therefore, respected in the country.

Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, lok sabha, atmanirbhar nidhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The voters were seen in a long queue in the morning to cast their votes even after efforts by Potangi block development officer (BDO) and tehsildar to convince the villagers not to participate in the electoral process.

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in disputed Kotia region

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Shah assures statehood to JK at appropriate time; says its development top priority

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham