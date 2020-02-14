Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress may decide party changes at Udaipur plenary

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:00 am IST

While a section claimed Mrs Gandhi would remain as interim president, another said Rahul Gandhi might make a comeback at the plenary.

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Grappling with leadership issues at the helm after its rout in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is likely to hold an AICC plenary in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in April’s first week. Sources said the one-day plenary may address the need for a full-time president and organisational changes within the party.

The exact date would be decided at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to be called soon, the sources said, adding it can be anytime after the end of the Budget Session, which will be on till April 3.

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president, taking moral responsibility for the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after which the party remained headless for the next two months. After that, former party chief and former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim president.

While a section claimed Mrs Gandhi would remain as interim president, another said Rahul Gandhi might make a comeback at the plenary. However, Mr Gandhi has himself distanced himself from any such possibility. He also said the Congress
should look beyond the Gandhi family for a president.

After Mr Gandhi’s resignation as party chief, an all-out war had erupted within the party between the old guard and the new guard, and Mrs Gandhi’s taking over as the interim chief was meant to be a peace-making exercise.

Recently, however, Mr Gandhi has begun an outreach to the nation’syouth through a series of rallies on economic issues and unemployment, the first of which was held in Jaipur on January 28.

Besides the issue of the president’s position, the plenary may also decide to make some “radical” changes in the organisational structure. The demand and need for an overall organisational restructuring comes amid the huge drubbing the party got in the Delhi Assembly elections, where its voteshare plunged to a mere four per cent.

Tags: congress working committee, sonia gandhi

Latest From India

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Cong’s Delhi show very disappointing: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar leads rally against CAA, NRC

S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Jaishankar, Ram Guha in Patel spat

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP says over 1m joined party in just 24 hours

MOST POPULAR

1

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

2

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

3

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

4

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

5

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham