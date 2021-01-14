Thursday, Jan 14, 2021 | Last Update : 05:19 AM IST

  India   Politics  14 Jan 2021  Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces
India, Politics

Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jan 14, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2021, 4:35 am IST

The Centre said the order decriminalising adultery should not apply to the armed forces, where such acts amount to “unbecoming conduct”

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to exclude from the ambit of its 2018 order decriminalising adultery all personnel of the armed forces, who can be cashiered from service on the grounds of “unbecoming conduct” for committing adultery with a colleague’s wife.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, in a landmark ruling on September 27, 2018, had unanimously decriminalised adultery after striking down a British-era provision, Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, terming it as “unconstitutional, archaic and manifestly arbitrary”. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had said women can’t be treated as “chattel”.

 

Issuing notice on the Centre’s application seeking clarification, Justice Nariman, heading a bench that included Justices Navin Sinha and K.M. Joseph, said as the clarification sought by the Centre was on an order by a Constitution Bench, it should go before a five-judge bench. The court directed the registry to place this before Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde for appropriate orders.

The Centre said the order decriminalising adultery should not apply to the armed forces, where such acts amount to “unbecoming conduct”. Under Army rules, adultery is a ground for court martial for unbecoming conduct.

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. “Mere adultery can’t be a criminal offence. It is a matter of privacy. A husband is not the master of a wife. Women should be treated with equality along with men,” then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in the judgment, also speaking for Justice A.M. Khanwilkar.

 

Tags: decriminalising adultery for armed forces, adultery can’t be a criminal offence, section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees

Latest From India

The agitating farmers' on Wednesday received a boost as a delegation of 1,000-odd Kerala farmers aligned with the All India Kisan Sabha’s Kerala unit decided to join the agitation at Delhi border on Thursday. (Photo:AFP)

Farmers burn farm law copies to mark protest

Bharat Biotech delivered 20,000 doses to Telangana state, sending the supplies to the state vaccine store at Koti here. Wednesday’s deliveries were made to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

Bharat Biotech airlifts vaccine to 11 cities

The CCS approved the procurement of 73 Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crores, along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crores. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre clears purchase of 83 Tejas Mk-1A for Indian Air Force

If the couple did not intend so, the marriage officer has to solemnise their marriage forthwith without publication of 30 days notice, the order said. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham