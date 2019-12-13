Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

Speaking Sanskrit keeps diabetes, cholesterol at bay: BJP leader

PTI
New Delhi: BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday said that according to a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit universities bill, he also claimed that according to a research by US space research organisation NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.

More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit on the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways.

He said various English words such as brother and cow are derived from Sanskrit. Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language.

