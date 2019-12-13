Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

No internet for 2 days in Meghalaya, indefinite curfew in Shillong amid protest

ANI
Published : Dec 13, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 9:43 am IST

In a recent development, the suspension of mobile Internet services was extended for another 48 hours on Thursday in Assam.

Two people died in protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday according to Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam Director General of Police (In-charge). (Photo: ANI)
Shillong: Mobile internet services have been suspended across Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, officials said.

The development comes in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

CVD Diengdoh, additional secretary to the government of Meghalaya (home police) department on Thursday said that mobile Internet and messaging were suspended for 48 hours from 5pm on Thursday in entire Meghalaya to prevent potential threat to public safety through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The district administration of East Khasi Hills district has imposed curfew in few areas of the city from 10 pm on Thursday night until further orders.

The areas where the curfew will remain effective include areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations - the whole of Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission, Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lama Villa, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Butcher Road, Mawlonghat excluding localities beyond Umshyrpri bridge.

The areas would also include the whole of Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar), Jail Road, Keatinge Road, and Polo.

Two people died in protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday according to Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam Director General of Police (In-charge).

The mobile Internet services will remain suspended for 48 hours more in the 10 districts of the state, Home Department Additional Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

The administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours on Wednesday in ten districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

Assam's Guwahati city and Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests that intensified after the passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to maintain peace and asserted that the Central government was committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect the state's cultural and linguistic identity.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles is managing the situation in the restive areas of Assam and Tripura.

