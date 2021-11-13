Saturday, Nov 13, 2021 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

  India   Politics  13 Nov 2021  Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls
India, Politics

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2021, 11:56 am IST

Baghel met some leaders from Uttar Pradesh and later apprised Gandhi about the discussions he had with them

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)
 He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is the Congress observer for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation and party's preparedness in the poll-bound state.

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh.

 

Baghel met some leaders from Uttar Pradesh and later apprised Gandhi about the discussions he had with them and the feedback he received.

Baghel's meeting with Gandhi lasted about half an hour.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister earlier in day met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh.

He later said he had a fruitful meeting with both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He left for Raipur later in the evening. 

Tags: sonia gandhi, bhupesh baghel, uttar pradesh elections, up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the farm laws. (AP)

Punjab announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 held in Delhi for R-Day tractor rally

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 111.40 crore. (PTI file photo)

India records 11,850 new coronavirus infections, 555 fatalities

In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. (AFP file image)

Nearly 80 pc of India's eligible population administered first dose of COVID vaccine

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham