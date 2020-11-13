Friday, Nov 13, 2020 | Last Update : 05:10 AM IST

  India   Politics  13 Nov 2020  Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP
India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2020, 4:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2020, 4:07 am IST

West Bengal has crucial Assembly polls lined up early next year and they are high on the BJP’s radar

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the killing of BJP workers and supporters in TMC-ruled West Bengal and advised the state’s ruling party that the “dance of death” will not help in winning a mandate, the BJP on Thursday accused the TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee of playing “khoon ki rajniti.” 

On a day when the BJP’s state unit chief and MP Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked in Alipurduar allegedly by TMC workers and one of its workers, Gokul Jana, was “murdered” in East Medinipur, the party claimed that these incidents are proof that Bihar poll verdict has unsettled Ms Banerjee. 

 

West Bengal has crucial Assembly polls lined up early next year and they are high on the BJP’s radar. Former BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah recently visited the state to take stock of the party’s poll preparedness. West Bengal is one of the few states where the BJP has never been in power and has been aggressively expanding its organisational and support base. 

The BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats, had charged the party cadre and also helped it in expanding its support base significantly. The party has been accusing the ruling TMC of “political killing” of its supporters and workers and has claimed that 115 of its workers have been “killed” by the TMC in the last couple of years.

 

Tags: all india trinamool congress, chief minister mamata banerjee, west bengal bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

An army truck moves towards LAC, amid India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh, in Leh. PTI Photo

China's Global Times calls media reports of 'border disengagement plan' inaccurate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering after virtually unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

PM Modi unveils life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in Left citadel JNU

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar polls 2020: Tejashwi Yadav cries foul, claims NDA won election by deceit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham