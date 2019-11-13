Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India, Politics

'Agneepath...': Sanjay Raut tweets amid political crisis in Maharashtra

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 12:07 pm IST

'Agneepath' is a famous poem by renowned literarian Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Raut, who on Tuesday quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on Wednesday tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating. (Photo: File)
 Raut, who on Tuesday quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on Wednesday tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Ailing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times, apparently to indicate difficult path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, its political rivals till recently.

Raut, who on Tuesday quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on Wednesday tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating. 'Agneepath' is a famous poem by renowned literarian Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

It was also the title of a 1990s Hindi blockbuster featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, which depicted how the main protagonist literally traversed the path of fire in his quest for justice. Raut, the 57-year-old Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's spokesperson, who underwent an angioplasty procedure on Monday, has been tweeting from his hospital bed here over the current political situation in Maharashtra.

As part of its government formation efforts, the Shiv Sena, which espouses the Hindutva ideology, is trying to find a common ground with the Congress and NCP, the parties against which it contested the last month's Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts. The development came as the political impasse continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results more than three backs back, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government, and will hold further discussions.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said his party and ally Congress will discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programmes if the Shiv Sena was to be supported. Congress leader Ahmed Patel insisted that no final decision can be taken without formulation of a common minimum programme by the three parties. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said his party and the Congress-NCP have different views on several issues, and that they will work out and stake claim for government formation.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, congress, ncp, sanjay raut
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Pakistan Army has agreed to amend its Army Act to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court. (Photo: File)

Pak allows Jadhav to file appeal in civilian court, forced to amend Army Act

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

'The Yeddiyurappa government is an 'illegitimate' government in terms of law and constitution and should be dismissed immediately,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Dismiss K'taka govt, 'Operation Kamal' exposed: Cong on SC verdict

Responding to a question whether disqualified MLAs would get BJP tickets, Yediyurappa said,

SC verdict against 'conspiracy' of then Speaker, Siddaramaiah: Yediyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

2

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

3

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

4

7 internet scams even the brightest people fall for

5

Sex crimes and everything you need to know to safeguard yourself online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham