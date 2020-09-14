Sunday, Sep 13, 2020 | Last Update : 10:26 PM IST

172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
  India   Politics  13 Sep 2020  Will face all political storms, fight coronavirus, says Uddhav Thackeray
India, Politics

Will face all political storms, fight coronavirus, says Uddhav Thackeray

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Sep 13, 2020, 9:46 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2020, 9:46 pm IST

I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics. I don’t speak, it does not mean I don't have answers

Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday assured that he would fight with Coronavirus infection as well as all political storms in the state. While addressing the people through social media, Thackeray announced to start a campaign ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ from September 15.

Meanwhile, calling CM’s address a big disappointment, the BJP said people were expecting him to explain the government's roadmap to tackle rising number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19. Despite the worsening situation in the state, the CM was seen only praising himself, the opposition party said.

 

Thackeray has been facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus fronts. He said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra. “Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too,” said the chief minister.

A day after Covid-19 infection cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too. “I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics. I don’t speak, it does not mean I don't have answers,” Thackeray said.

 

Speaking on the state government’s “Mission Begin Again” campaign during the pandemic, Thackeray said his administration effectively tackled the Covid-19 situation, cyclones and floods and will also deal with the political storm with people’s support.

The chief minister said his government was doing its best to deal with all challenges. “We should share our responsibilities to make the ‘my family, my responsibility’ campaign (against coronavirus) which begins on September 15 a success. This war can be won only with people’s wholehearted support,” he said.

It is not feasible for the government to undertake checkup of each and every one of the 12 crore populace of the state, he said.
Reacting to the speech of the chief minister, the former cabinet minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that Mr Thackeray has only praised himself during his speech.

 

The people of Maharashtra wanted to know how the infection would be reduced? Death rate is yet to be declined. Jumbo facility for the Covid-19 is not sufficient to avail the services to the people. The beds are not available in private and government hospitals for the common man. The supply of medicines and injections are also insufficient.  

Tags: cm uddhav thackeray, sushant singh rajput death investigation, kangana-sena standoff
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

NCB establishes chain of narco supply to Sushant via Showik

Akshay Kumar

Bigger artists like Akshay Kumar should have come forward for Mumbai: Sena

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

RJD national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Photo: PTI)

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at Delhi AIIMS

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham