People succeed in Bollywood due to talent, not religion: Shiv Sena

Several Muslim artistes like Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari or Sanjay Khan took Hindu names as the industry was ‘secular’ in that era

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that Bollywood legends have never betrayed Mumbai. They have always been grateful to Mumbai and Maharashtra, it said.

In a strong-worded editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Shiv Sena mentioned several names in Bollywood stalwarts saying many of them came to Mumbai and made their names, but they were never dishonest to their Karmabhoomi.

The Sena said that the foundation of the Indian film industry was laid by Dadasaheb Phalke, a Maharashtrian, and artists have achieved success in the industry due to talent and not religion. People from all over came to try their fate in Mumbai’s cine-world, first lived in hovels or on pavements, but after luck smiled on them, went onto build palatial homes in Juhu, Pali Hill or Malabar Hill. But they were never ungrateful to Mumbai-Maharashtra, it said.

“Several veteran Muslim artistes like Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari or Sanjay Khan took Hindu names as the industry was ‘secular’ in that era. Even when Marathi and Punjabi dynasties ruled the roost like the Kapoors, Roshans, Dutts or Shantarams, as many families do today. There were several others with no ‘gharana’ behind them like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra or Jeetendra who came up with hard work, and launched their own ‘gharana’ for their children,” the editorial said.

But none of these legends betrayed Mumbai, they contributed to its growth and progress. They did not create enmity with the crocodile while living in the water or pelt stones at others while living in glass houses. Those who dared were cursed and dug their own grave, said Sena.

“It is well-known that Mumbai symbolises ‘national integrity’. Then why should the ‘controversy-mafia’ always blow this trumpet only for Mumbai and not in any other state capital?” asked the party.