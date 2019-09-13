Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, Politics

'We makes mistakes': Piyush says after saying Einstein discovered gravity

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 2:58 pm IST

‘I’m not one of them who is scared of making a mistake,’ Goyal said at an event to flag off new trips of Rajdhani Express from Mumbai.

That error - he had credited Albert Einstein for the concept of gravity propounded by Isaac Newton who was born more than two centuries earlier -- made Piyush Goyal the target of many barbs. (Photo: ANI)
 That error - he had credited Albert Einstein for the concept of gravity propounded by Isaac Newton who was born more than two centuries earlier -- made Piyush Goyal the target of many barbs. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, who was targeted on social media for incorrectly attributing Newton’s discovery of gravity to Albert Einstein, on Friday acknowledged that he had erred but retorted to all those who took digs at his expense, reported Hindustan Times.

“Mistakes are made by everybody and I’m not one of them who is scared of making a mistake,” Goyal said at an event to flag off new trips of Rajdhani Express from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal, one of the key members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, lamented that the primary message that he was trying to deliver was lost in the rush to highlight his mistake.

In his address at the Board of Trade meeting yesterday, Goyal - who also holds the portfolio for the commerce and industry minister - had argued that India’s ambition to become a USD 5-trillion economy should not be looked at as a mathematical issue. “Do not get into the calculation that you see on television; if you are looking at USD 5-trillion economy then you have to grow at 12pc, but today it is 6-7pc. Do not get into the maths…those maths never helped (Albert) Einstein discover gravity. If he had only gone by structured formula and what was past knowledge, I do not think there would have been any innovation in this world,” the minister said.

That error - he had credited Albert Einstein for the concept of gravity propounded by Isaac Newton who was born more than two centuries earlier -- made Piyush Goyal the target of many barbs.

Goyal said he had clarified and issued a statement the moment he realised his mistake.

“I said Einstein instead of Newton but Einstein has said: A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new,” he told his audience.

The minister’s “slip of tongue” had come on a day the Congress announced plans to start a nationwide campaign blaming the government for an economic slowdown. The social media handle of the Congress on Twitter said: “Einstein did not require maths to discover gravity, but Sir Isaac Newton did. FYI, maths is also required to Fix The Economy.”

 

Tags: piyush goyal, economic slowdown, einstein, gravity, correction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The AIADMK leader – S Jayagopal is a former councillor and Kancheepuran East Mandram Assistant Secretary. Jayagopal erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce the wedding of his son. Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam was also one of the invitees at the event. (Photo: File)

AIADMK leader booked for erecting illegal hoardings that killed Chennai techie

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Kolkata HC vacates order granting protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

The decision was taken in order to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: ANI)

Inter-ministerial central team visits flood affected areas in Punjab

A Delhi court Friday dismissed a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the money laundering case. (Photo: File)

INX case: Delhi court dismisses Chidambaram's plea to surrender in money laundering

MOST POPULAR

1

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

2

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

3

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

4

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

5

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham