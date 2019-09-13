Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Priyanka blames BJP for negligence on Chinmayanad case, asks 'Why is UP police going slow?'

ANI
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 12:12 pm IST

The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all.

Her comments came in the backdrop of sexual harassment charges levelled by a law student of Shahjahanpur against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Tweeting in Hindi, Priyanka said, "The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh through its deeds has proved that it has to do nothing with the women security. Why the complainant girl has to beg for help for the second time in front of the press? Why is UP police so slow? Because the accused is related to BJP?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

An SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case. The team is led by an Inspector General-rank officer and assisted by a Superintendent of Police (SP). The Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe adding the SIT will take note of the FIR and the cross-FIR filed in the case, the apex court had said in its directions to UP government.

The law student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

The top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen".

The woman was produced before the top court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan. The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, uttar pradesh, bjp, chinmayanand, rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The leaders of the NC were locked down and barred from any kind of communication in Kashmir with hundreds of others as article 370 was revoked from the state on August 5. (Photo: File | PTI)

High Court asks J&K govt to allow NC leaders to meet Omar, Farooq Abdullah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Centre removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

National Aeronautics and Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is sending radio signals to Vikram. (Photo: File | Representational)

NASA joins hands with ISRO in reaching out to Vikram lander

MOST POPULAR

1

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

2

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

3

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

4

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

5

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham