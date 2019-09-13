Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 12:38 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution.

Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

